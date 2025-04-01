Alliance Wealth Management Group Boosts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 168.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,313 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $9,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

