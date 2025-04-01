Alliance Wealth Management Group Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Alliance Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IWD opened at $188.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.90. The company has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $168.85 and a twelve month high of $200.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

