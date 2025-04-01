Alliance Wealth Management Group Has $21.91 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.7% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $561.90 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $590.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $589.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

