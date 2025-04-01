Alliance Wealth Management Group Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Alliance Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 109,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,732.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,748,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $926,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.90.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

