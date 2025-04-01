Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,718,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,991 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.80% of AECOM worth $397,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 390.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 4,242.9% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM stock opened at $92.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. AECOM has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $118.56.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. Research analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.55%.

ACM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

