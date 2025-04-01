Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF (BATS:NVBU)

Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF (BATS:NVBU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 198,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,000. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF makes up about 0.4% of Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,116,000.

Shares of BATS:NVBU opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $26.59.

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF (NVBU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral NVBU was launched on Oct 31, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

