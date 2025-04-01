Allianz SE Invests $51,000 in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Allianz SE bought a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,037 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHP opened at $48.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.90. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.77%.

BHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Clarkson Capital raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

