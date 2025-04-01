Allstate Corp Invests $951,000 in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Centene by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $60.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average of $62.56. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $80.59.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $40.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Centene from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

