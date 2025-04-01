Allstate Corp Takes Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Allstate Corp acquired a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in State Street by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 457,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,725,000 after buying an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,874,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,300. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.53.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $89.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.61.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

