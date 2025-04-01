Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Stock Price Up 15.7% – Should You Buy?

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 15.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 117.90 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 108.20 ($1.40). Approximately 13,147,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the average daily volume of 3,601,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.50 ($1.21).

Alphawave IP Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 126.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 117.49.

About Alphawave IP Group

Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave IP’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave IP is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions therefore meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage.

