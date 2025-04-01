Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Down 19.8% in March

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,500 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the February 28th total of 356,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.2 days.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70.

Altius Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.0622 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

