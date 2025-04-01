AltraVue Capital LLC Buys 326,630 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,639,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,630 shares during the quarter. SIGA Technologies comprises about 1.3% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned approximately 3.70% of SIGA Technologies worth $15,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in SIGA Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the third quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SIGA Technologies stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $391.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.98.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The business had revenue of $81.40 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

