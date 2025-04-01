American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:SDSI)

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2062 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

SDSI traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $51.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,781. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.21.

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

