American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,577 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned 0.06% of American Healthcare REIT worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AHR opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a PE ratio of -63.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -370.37%.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

