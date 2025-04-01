American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.04 and last traded at $30.77, with a volume of 795280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AHR. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.5 %

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -370.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

