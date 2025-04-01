Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Stock Position Decreased by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP trimmed its stake in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,451 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 0.23% of Amplify Energy worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMPY. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 69,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amplify Energy by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 26,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Amplify Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Amplify Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMPY opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy ( NYSE:AMPY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.17). Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $69.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Frew bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 54,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,754.70. The trade was a 38.24 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah G. Adams bought 10,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,518.54. This represents a 19.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $194,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $8.50 price target on Amplify Energy in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMPY

Amplify Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.