Analysts Set Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Price Target at $56.17

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Macquarie raised shares of Astrana Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Astrana Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Astrana Health

Astrana Health Trading Up 1.5 %

Astrana Health stock opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Astrana Health has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $63.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $665.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.24 million. Astrana Health had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Astrana Health will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Astrana Health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the third quarter valued at $362,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,890,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $874,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,945,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astrana Health

(Get Free Report

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.