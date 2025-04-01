Analysts Set Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Price Target at $30.20

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Institutional Trading of Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCPT opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.16. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 37.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.71%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Stories

