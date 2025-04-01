Analysts Set Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Price Target at $30.20

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.20.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCPT
Institutional Trading of Four Corners Property Trust
Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance
FCPT opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.16. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 37.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.71%.
About Four Corners Property Trust
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Four Corners Property Trust
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.