Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Alphabet (GOOGL)

3/31/2025 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $167.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2025 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $235.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2025 – Alphabet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2025 – Alphabet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2025 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2025 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $220.00 to $202.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Alphabet was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $198.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $208.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Alphabet had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

2/5/2025 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $232.00 to $229.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.64. The company had a trading volume of 54,553,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,385,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.10. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.22 and a twelve month high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,764 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total value of $1,962,705.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,333.08. The trade was a 19.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $262,040.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,445.55. The trade was a 6.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,103 shares of company stock valued at $16,115,139. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,201,000. Fire Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

