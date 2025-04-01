Analyzing W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) & Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

W. P. Carey pays an annual dividend of $3.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Simon Property Group pays an annual dividend of $8.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. W. P. Carey pays out 170.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Simon Property Group pays out 115.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for W. P. Carey and Simon Property Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. P. Carey 1 5 3 0 2.22 Simon Property Group 0 5 4 0 2.44

Risk & Volatility

W. P. Carey currently has a consensus target price of $63.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.54%. Simon Property Group has a consensus target price of $180.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.87%. Given Simon Property Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Simon Property Group is more favorable than W. P. Carey.

W. P. Carey has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simon Property Group has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.7% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares W. P. Carey and Simon Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. P. Carey 29.11% 5.37% 2.61% Simon Property Group 41.49% 74.02% 7.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares W. P. Carey and Simon Property Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. P. Carey $1.58 billion 8.68 $460.84 million $2.09 30.04 Simon Property Group $5.96 billion 8.98 $2.37 billion $7.26 22.61

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than W. P. Carey. Simon Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. P. Carey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Simon Property Group beats W. P. Carey on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc., the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries. We own, develop and manage premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, The Mills, and International Properties. At June 30, 2024, we owned or had an interest in 230 properties comprising 183 million square feet in North America, Asia and Europe. We also owned an 84% interest in The Taubman Realty Group, or TRG, which owns 22 regional, super-regional, and outlet malls in the U.S. and Asia. Additionally, at June 30, 2024, we had a 22.4% ownership interest in Klépierre, a publicly traded, Paris-based real estate company, which owns shopping centers in 14 European countries.

