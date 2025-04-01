Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Trading Up 7.2% – Time to Buy?

Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.11 ($0.04). 3,198,422 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 11,581,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

Andrada Mining Stock Up 13.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.31. The company has a market capitalization of £52.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.71.

Andrada Mining Company Profile

Andrada Mining Limited is a mining company with an ambition to become the tech-metal champion of Africa. The Company’s flagship asset, the Uis Mine in Namibia, is a globally significant, conflict-free, tin-producing mine with additional tech-metal development opportunities. Formerly the world’s largest hard-rock open cast tin mine, Uis surpassed Phase 1 nameplate production of 720tpa tin in November 2020.

