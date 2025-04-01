AngioDynamics (ANGO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 2nd. Analysts expect AngioDynamics to post earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter. AngioDynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.380–0.340 EPS and its FY25 guidance at ($0.38)-($0.34) EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.93 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 79.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AngioDynamics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AngioDynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.56. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Warren Nighan, Jr. sold 4,060 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $49,978.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,767.27. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

Featured Articles

