Anpario (LON:ANP) Announces Earnings Results

Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 28.40 ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Anpario had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

Anpario Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Anpario stock opened at GBX 395.11 ($5.10) on Tuesday. Anpario has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225 ($2.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 488.55 ($6.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 6.15. The company has a market cap of £67.41 million, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 434.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 377.02.

Anpario Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. Anpario’s payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANP. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Anpario from GBX 380 ($4.91) to GBX 500 ($6.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Monday.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

