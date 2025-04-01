Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Short Interest Up 42.7% in March

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLOGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the February 28th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGLO opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $23.92.

Arch Capital Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

