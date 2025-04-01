Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.54), with a volume of 70955 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.56).

Arecor Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 52.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 64.57. The firm has a market cap of £15.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

About Arecor Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arecor Therapeutics plc is a globally focused biopharmaceutical company transforming patient care by bringing innovative medicines to market through the enhancement of existing therapeutic products. By applying our innovative proprietary technology platform, Arestat™, we are developing an internal portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver therapeutic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arecor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arecor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.