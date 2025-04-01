Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.54), with a volume of 70955 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.56).
Arecor Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 52.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 64.57. The firm has a market cap of £15.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.
About Arecor Therapeutics
Arecor Therapeutics plc is a globally focused biopharmaceutical company transforming patient care by bringing innovative medicines to market through the enhancement of existing therapeutic products. By applying our innovative proprietary technology platform, Arestat™, we are developing an internal portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver therapeutic products.
