Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 104,512 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 104,512 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 2.04% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $102,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 339.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $88,965.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,427.17. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CALM. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $116.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.75.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $954.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.50 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

