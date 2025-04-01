Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 137,074 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,056,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,074 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.62% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $85,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,100,000 after buying an additional 267,080 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 192,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,793,000 after acquiring an additional 58,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSCO. Barclays decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 1.5 %

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $48.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. Equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc acquired 80,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,347,903.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,255,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,304,722.66. The trade was a 0.88 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 707,473 shares of company stock valued at $12,393,117 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

