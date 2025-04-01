Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,532,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 341,710 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.00% of Old Republic International worth $91,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In related news, CEO Craig R. Smiddy sold 5,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $204,425.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,335,369.20. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 27,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,002,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,294. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,733 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $39.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 44.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Our Latest Report on ORI

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.