Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,482 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.48% of Comfort Systems USA worth $72,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 95.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth about $10,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

FIX opened at $322.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.93 and a 12-month high of $553.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.16.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 10.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

