Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 112.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,766,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463,748 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.98% of Clear Secure worth $73,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YOU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,903,000 after purchasing an additional 55,136 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 77,718 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $690,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,598,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure Stock Down 2.4 %

Clear Secure stock opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YOU. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on YOU

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.