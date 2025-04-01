Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,842,841 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 651,032 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.12% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria worth $66,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,208,000. Summitry LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 30,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 397,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 260,472 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,645,000 after purchasing an additional 156,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 539,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 277,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 39.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBVA shares. StockNews.com cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

