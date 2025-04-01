Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,528,256 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,087,664 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.09% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $81,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TD. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.7278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.