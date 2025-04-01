Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Releases Earnings Results

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APWC opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of owning operating companies in the power cable, telecommunication cable, enameled wire, and electronic cable industry. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World.

