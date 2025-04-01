Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Holdings Cut by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,492,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241,215 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 8.97% of Assured Guaranty worth $404,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after purchasing an additional 85,006 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 112,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after buying an additional 46,421 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $88.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.11. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.77 and its 200-day moving average is $87.97.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.07). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 70.37%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

