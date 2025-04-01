Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.63, for a total transaction of $1,721,775.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,775.24. The trade was a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $1,803,639.64.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,921.20.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $1,808,567.40.

On Thursday, March 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.69, for a total value of $2,064,016.12.

On Thursday, February 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.51, for a total value of $2,364,609.48.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $2,495,274.60.

On Friday, February 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total transaction of $2,478,981.20.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.74, for a total transaction of $2,509,501.52.

On Monday, February 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.31, for a total transaction of $2,561,719.88.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.91, for a total transaction of $2,534,696.68.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $212.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of -158.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.44. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,737,000 after buying an additional 1,806,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $687,486,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Atlassian by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,182,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,679,000 after buying an additional 150,237 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Atlassian from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Atlassian from $264.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.73.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

