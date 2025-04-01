AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $28.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average is $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.50%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

