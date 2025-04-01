AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Stock Price Up 4.2% – Still a Buy?

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.69. Approximately 133,941 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 53,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

AUO Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71.

About AUO

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

