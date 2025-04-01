Axiom Investors LLC DE Grows Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,903 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.10% of Option Care Health worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Option Care Health by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,325,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,208 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,516,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,265,000 after buying an additional 4,304,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at $60,219,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,310,000 after acquiring an additional 503,840 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,350,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,534,000 after acquiring an additional 441,265 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $35.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPCH. Barrington Research raised their target price on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,835.24. This trade represents a 40.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

