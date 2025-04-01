B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Cuts Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,187 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 157,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 326,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,449,000 after buying an additional 184,560 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 94,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 285,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after acquiring an additional 17,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.80. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $52.64 and a twelve month high of $90.34.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

