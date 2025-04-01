Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.42), Zacks reports.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE BW opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.84. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

