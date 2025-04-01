Ballast Asset Management LP Boosts Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Ballast Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the quarter. Brink’s comprises approximately 1.9% of Ballast Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ballast Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Brink’s worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $86.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.83. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $82.78 and a 12 month high of $115.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

