Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Sold by Discovery Capital Management LLC CT

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT decreased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 219,900 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 694.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 24,137 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. PointState Capital LP increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,664,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,265,000 after purchasing an additional 206,399 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 43,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000.

BBAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th.

BBAR opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

