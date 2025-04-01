Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Down 23.2% in March

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the February 28th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BKRIY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIY opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $13.57.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

