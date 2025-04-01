Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Short Interest Update

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 193,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Banzai International Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNZI opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. Banzai International has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $30.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banzai International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Banzai International stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Banzai International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Banzai International Company Profile

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

