Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Price

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEOH. Scotiabank cut shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.63.

Methanex Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEOH traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.21. Methanex has a twelve month low of $34.34 and a twelve month high of $56.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 4.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Methanex in the third quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

