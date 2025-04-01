Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS) Short Interest Up 31.0% in March

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the February 28th total of 11,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock. Gilead Sciences Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:BRNS Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 620,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. Barinthus Biotherapeutics accounts for 0.0% of Gilead Sciences Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gilead Sciences Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRNS opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $4.16.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

