Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS) Short Interest Up 31.0% in March

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2025

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNSGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the February 28th total of 11,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRNS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barinthus Biotherapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock. Gilead Sciences Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNSFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 620,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. Barinthus Biotherapeutics accounts for 0.0% of Gilead Sciences Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gilead Sciences Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Stock Down 7.4 %

BRNS opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $4.16.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

