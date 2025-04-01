Barratt Redrow plc (LON:BTRW) to Issue GBX 5.50 Dividend

Barratt Redrow plc (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Barratt Redrow Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of LON BTRW opened at GBX 425.30 ($5.49) on Tuesday. Barratt Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 391.80 ($5.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 507.40 ($6.56). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 434.77.
Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 9.30 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Barratt Redrow
Barratt Redrow plc is an exceptional FTSE 100 listed UK home builder, building the homes the country needs, and dedicated to quality, service and sustainability.
Together, we offer a range of highly respected and complementary brands, Barratt, David Wilson and Redrow.
We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, through our focus on:
✅ Quality – We deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes which are built to the highest standards.
