Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.04, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.44). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 577.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,718,000 after buying an additional 3,235,100 shares during the period. Compass Rose Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Rose Asset Management LP now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,770,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,445 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,301,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 989.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 611,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 555,709 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

