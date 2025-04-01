Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Worth Watching – April 1st

Super Micro Computer, ServiceNow, Salesforce, Accenture, and Cloudastructure are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of companies that develop, deploy, or significantly benefit from AI technologies such as machine learning, automation, and data analytics. These stocks span various industries and tend to attract investors interested in the growth potential driven by the increasing use of AI in business operations and innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $35.60. 20,794,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,231,408. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $106.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.21.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded up $11.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $807.14. The stock had a trading volume of 618,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,591. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $944.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $984.23. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.27 billion, a PE ratio of 117.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $270.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,626,836. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $308.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.67.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $197.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.81.

Cloudastructure (CSAI)

Cloudastructure, Inc. (“Cloudastructure”) was formed under the laws of the State of Delaware on March 28, 2003. We provide an award-winning cloud-based artificial intelligence (“AI”) video surveillance and Remote Guarding service built on AI and machine learning platforms. We operated as a small Silicon Valley startup until early 2021 when we raised over $35 million in funding under Regulation A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

Cloudastructure stock traded up $6.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 27,755,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,574. Cloudastructure has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $52.43.

